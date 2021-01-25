Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Invests $8.38 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 83,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.03.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

