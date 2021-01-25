Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $3,652,858.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,735,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,867 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $38,146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 266,442 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $20,495,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $9,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.