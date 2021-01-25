Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.92 or 0.04142304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00425360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.01343536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00547237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00433298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00275095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

