Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.41

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $531.03 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

