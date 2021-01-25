Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Trading 6.6% Higher

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $9.92. 286,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 221,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $420.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Loop Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.