Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Somerset Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

LOW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.23. 22,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

