Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $173.20. 121,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,644. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

