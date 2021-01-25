LUKSO Trading Up 45.4% This Week (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00007114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00793312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.04310309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017480 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

