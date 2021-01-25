Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

