Lunyr Hits Market Capitalization of $249,275.82 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $249,275.82 and $23,688.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00729243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.27 or 0.04179191 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

LUN is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

