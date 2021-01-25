Luther Burbank (LBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $10.47 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $548.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

