LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

