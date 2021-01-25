Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mack-Cali Realty in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Shares of CLI opened at $13.45 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Mack-Cali Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 52.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 645.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 2,465.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 148,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

