Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Up 5.8%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.69. 232,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 227,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGTA. Mizuho began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

The firm has a market cap of $419.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 43,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

