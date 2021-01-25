Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) (CVE:MTT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) (CVE:MTT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc explores for precious metals. It holds interests in Santa Cruz projects that cover an area of approximately 103,000 hectares in 8 independent areas located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company also holds 100% interest in Great Northern project comprises four mineral exploration licenses that include 167 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 4,175 hectares; Viking project consisting of 3 mineral exploration licenses, which include 224 claims covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Cape Spencer project comprising three mineral licenses covering 2,365 hectares situated in New Brunswick.

