MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Tops $12.95

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for $12.95 or 0.00039900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00275524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00069476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037694 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,601 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao.

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

