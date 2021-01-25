MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stake Boosted by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

