MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.19

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 9132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $7,294,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,030 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

