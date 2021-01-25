Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.06. The stock had a trading volume of 353,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

