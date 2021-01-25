Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.56. 140,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.