Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.59. 76,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,309. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

