Marscoin (MARS) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded down 51.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Marscoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Marscoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $854.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Marscoin

MARS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

