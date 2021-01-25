Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $221,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.43. The company had a trading volume of 101,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $320.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

