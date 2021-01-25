Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAXR. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 72,061 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 187,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,616,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

