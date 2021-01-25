Maxim Group Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $600.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Maxim Group from $510.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.87.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $480.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $497.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.