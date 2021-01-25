Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $93.62 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

