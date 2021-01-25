MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $7.75. MBIA shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

In other MBIA news, CEO William C. Fallon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 20.9% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in MBIA by 245.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 95,088 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

