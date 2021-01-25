MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 938 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. 9,166,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,881,588. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

