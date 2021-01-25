MEMBERS Trust Co Has $312 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,622,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $312,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$121.82 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,643. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

