MEMBERS Trust Co Has $5.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.2% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 88,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,995,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 208,854 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,631,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

