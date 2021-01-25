MEMBERS Trust Co Invests $246,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,390,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,649. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.