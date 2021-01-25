MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,547. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

