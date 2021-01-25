MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,501.82.

MELI traded down $85.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,880.00. 587,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,822. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,774.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,701.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,313.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

