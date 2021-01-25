Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MBWM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Mercantile Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of MBWM opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $477.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $35.13.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 100.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

