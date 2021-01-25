Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,134 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $169,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.55. 195,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252,658. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

