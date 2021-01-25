Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $4,784,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

