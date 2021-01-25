Meta Financial Group (CASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH opened at $39.03 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,828 shares of company stock worth $4,223,979. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.