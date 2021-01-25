Meta (MTA) Price Up 27% Over Last Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Meta has traded up 27% against the dollar. One Meta token can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00009724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $49.39 million and $17.37 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00129202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00278218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,716,149 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

