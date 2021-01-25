MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $7.84 million and $14,380.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00071606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00261667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00036847 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,505,832,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,505,591 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

