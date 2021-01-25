MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $197,677.13 and approximately $36,017.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00801597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.24 or 0.04333448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017346 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.