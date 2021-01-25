Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.99

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 3233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

MEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 367,882 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 559,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 519,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.