MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $12.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 59,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,198. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.