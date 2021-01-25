Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,162 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $109,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 205,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,880,842. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

