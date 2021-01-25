Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $134.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.