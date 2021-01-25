Milestone Advisory Partners Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.9% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,014. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

