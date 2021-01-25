Milestone Advisory Partners Trims Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.98. The company had a trading volume of 43,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.21. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $426.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.