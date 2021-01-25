Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 903,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,286,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 214.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

