MintCoin (MINT) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a market cap of $838,048.22 and $4.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

