MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s Largest Position

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments makes up about 12.8% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $35,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.64.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,076. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

