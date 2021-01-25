Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $24,196,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,469,000 after acquiring an additional 518,440 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 180,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Model N by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

